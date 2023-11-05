FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FGEN. Bank of America lowered shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FibroGen

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen

FibroGen Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 16,842 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 491,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.07. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 246.75% and a negative return on equity of 879.75%. The firm had revenue of $44.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FibroGen

(Get Free Report

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.