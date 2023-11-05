FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Gap Up to $5.62

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.62, but opened at $6.75. FIGS shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 1,016,859 shares changing hands.

FIGS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FIGS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.13, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.38.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $138.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.07 million. FIGS had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 39,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $278,707.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,291,609 shares in the company, valued at $9,105,843.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $29,617.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,044,182.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 39,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $278,707.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,291,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,105,843.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,805 shares of company stock worth $896,110. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in FIGS by 376.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in FIGS by 75.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FIGS during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in FIGS by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

