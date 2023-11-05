First Heartland Consultants Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.2% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in Apple by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 30,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 121,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,610,000 after purchasing an additional 26,536 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,456 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 41,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,233,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $176.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.38. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $5,694,258.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,346 shares in the company, valued at $24,788,259.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.82.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

