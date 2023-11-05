First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wedbush

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.04% from the company’s previous close.

FHN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on First Horizon from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.78.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $11.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.08. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HoldCo Asset Management LP bought a new stake in First Horizon during the second quarter worth about $62,869,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $133,345,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in First Horizon by 807.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,487,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,469,000 after buying an additional 4,882,709 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,327,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in First Horizon by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,368,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,736,000 after buying an additional 3,173,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

