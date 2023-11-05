First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) PT Lowered to C$8.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) had its price target decreased by analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.66% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.25 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of TSE:FR opened at C$6.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$6.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.04.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$197.05 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a negative return on equity of 11.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.2989281 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Anthony sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.49, for a total transaction of C$636,750.00. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

