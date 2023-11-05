First National Financial (TSE:FN) PT Lowered to C$41.00 at TD Securities

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$41.50.

TSE:FN opened at C$39.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,984.55, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.78. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.80.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.954 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 70.38%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 296,824 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$33.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,813,001.44. Company insiders own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

