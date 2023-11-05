First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Trading Up 10%

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$17.65 and last traded at C$17.29. Approximately 832,258 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,222,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FM. National Bankshares lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$24.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$38.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.91.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 11.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.33. The company has a market cap of C$12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.21.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.68 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 1.9971449 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 55,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.38, for a total value of C$1,857,496.86. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

