FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.50.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FirstService from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FirstService from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of FirstService from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on FSV
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
FirstService Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $146.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 1.04. FirstService has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $163.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
FirstService Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.
FirstService Company Profile
FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FirstService
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.