FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FirstService from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FirstService from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of FirstService from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 658.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at $1,987,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FirstService by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,233,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $146.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 1.04. FirstService has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $163.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

