Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Lowered to $86.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $104.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.55.

Get Five9 alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FIVN

Five9 Price Performance

FIVN stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. Five9 has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.12. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $222.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Five9 by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.