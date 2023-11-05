Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) versus Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES) Financial Analysis

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) and Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fiverr International and Auto Parts 4Less Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 0 3 7 0 2.70 Auto Parts 4Less Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fiverr International presently has a consensus price target of $40.20, suggesting a potential upside of 80.92%. Given Fiverr International’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than Auto Parts 4Less Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International -4.87% -6.33% -1.84% Auto Parts 4Less Group -1,168.73% N/A -3,710.29%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Fiverr International and Auto Parts 4Less Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Fiverr International has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auto Parts 4Less Group has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fiverr International and Auto Parts 4Less Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $343.01 million 2.45 -$71.49 million ($0.44) -50.50 Auto Parts 4Less Group $4.20 million 0.02 -$17.78 million ($7.74) 0.00

Auto Parts 4Less Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fiverr International. Fiverr International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Auto Parts 4Less Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.5% of Fiverr International shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Fiverr International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Auto Parts 4Less Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fiverr International beats Auto Parts 4Less Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography. It also offers Fiverr Workspace, which provides freelancers a software solution to manage invoicing, contracts, time tracking, and organizing workflow; Fiverr Learn and CreativeLive that offers learning and development offerings for freelancers; ClearVoice, a subscription based content marketing solution; and Stoke Talent, a freelancer management system. In addition, the company provides back office and creative talent platforms. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Auto Parts 4Less Group

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc., operates as an e-commerce auto and truck parts sales company in the United States. The company offers automotive parts, including exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks for cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles, RVs, and other parts through AutoParts4Less.com. The company was formerly known as The 4Less Group, Inc. and changed its name to Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. in April 2022. Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

