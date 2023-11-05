Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $14.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Ford Motor stock opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

