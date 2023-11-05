Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Shares Gap Down to $58.67

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $58.67, but opened at $56.02. Formula One Group shares last traded at $57.55, with a volume of 12,735 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded Formula One Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.05.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $137,968,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Formula One Group news, Chairman John C. Malone purchased 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,658,473 shares in the company, valued at $130,607,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,968,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,867 shares of company stock valued at $20,102,637 over the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after acquiring an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in Formula One Group in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

