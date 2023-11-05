Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “inline” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Trading Down 12.3 %

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $50.48 on Friday. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.47.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,333 shares of company stock worth $3,505,054 over the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.