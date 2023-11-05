FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) PT Lowered to $35.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.93.

Get FOX alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FOX

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.33. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.86. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that FOX will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,951.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FOX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the second quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1,402.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FOX

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.