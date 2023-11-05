FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $40.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FOXA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.93.

Get FOX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FOX

FOX Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.86. FOX has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $37.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.33.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FOX will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 141,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,374,795.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 141,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $4,783,859.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,374,795.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 0.4% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 0.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 3.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 3.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.