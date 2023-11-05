Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA to €40.50 ($43.09) in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.05.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.75. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $27.72.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 2.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter valued at about $384,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 7.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 23,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 16.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

