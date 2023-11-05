Freshworks’ (FRSH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FRSH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Freshworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.76.

Get Freshworks alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FRSH

Freshworks Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 5,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $126,078.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 5,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $126,078.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 785,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $16,481,119.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,670,001 shares of company stock worth $34,457,748. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Freshworks by 16.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in Freshworks by 29.8% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.