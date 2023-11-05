Freshworks’ (FRSH) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FRSH. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Freshworks from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Freshworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Freshworks from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Freshworks from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.76.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FRSH

Freshworks Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

Freshworks stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. Freshworks has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $23.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 50,000 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 605,394 shares in the company, valued at $12,138,149.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Tyler Sloat sold 166,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $3,547,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 573,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,265,503.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 605,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,138,149.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,670,001 shares of company stock worth $34,457,748. Company insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Freshworks by 210.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,984,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Freshworks by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,129 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Freshworks by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,512,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Freshworks by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,294,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.