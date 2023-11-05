Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) vs. OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Head to Head Review

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) and OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Fujitsu shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fujitsu and OSRAM Licht’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fujitsu $27.49 billion 0.92 $1.59 billion $1.38 19.40 OSRAM Licht $5.08 billion N/A -$468.85 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Fujitsu has higher revenue and earnings than OSRAM Licht.

This table compares Fujitsu and OSRAM Licht’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fujitsu 4.93% 10.43% 5.68% OSRAM Licht -44.23% -58.21% -15.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fujitsu and OSRAM Licht, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fujitsu 1 1 0 0 1.50 OSRAM Licht 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Fujitsu has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OSRAM Licht has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fujitsu beats OSRAM Licht on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC's, desktop PC's, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions. It also provides cyber security solutions, including cyber security consulting, managed security servies, and security operation and advanced threat centers; internet of things, artificial intelligence platform and solutions; and software products comprising FUJITSU Software Infrastructure Manager and FUJITSU Software ServerView Suite. Further, the company offers electronic components, such as semiconductor packages and batteries. It serves automotive, manufacturing, retail, financial services, transport, telecommunications, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries; the public sectors; and services providers. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About OSRAM Licht

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants. The company also develops and produces lamps and lighting systems for stages, cinemas, and studios; LED-based plant cultivation systems; lighting solutions for industrial and medical applications, such as high-intensity UV lamps and LED illumination for clothing; and automotive systems based on LED and laser technology, and other customer-specific system solutions. In addition, it develops, produces, and markets LED light engines and light management systems, as well as electronic ballasts, LED drivers, and LED modules. Further, the company is involved in the provision of products in the areas of architectural interior and exterior lighting, as well as professional interior lighting solutions. It provides its products under the OSRAM, Vixar, SYLVANIA, Traxon, e:cue, Digital Lumens, Fluence, Clay Paky, ADB Stagelight, OSRAM CONTINENTAL, LED Engin, and b,a,g, brands. The company was formerly known as Kyros A AG and changed its name to OSRAM Licht AG in November 2012. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany. As of March 3, 2021 OSRAM Licht AG operates as a subsidiary of ams-OSRAM AG.

