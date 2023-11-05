FY2023 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. Boosted by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nasdaq in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.63. The consensus estimate for Nasdaq’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NDAQ. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $50.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $69.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,218,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,147,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,849,000 after buying an additional 3,276,599 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1,251.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,897,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,423,000 after buying an additional 2,682,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8,674.6% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,625,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,890,000 after buying an additional 1,607,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $79,253,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,735.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.46%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also

