Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Up to $34.53

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $34.53, but opened at $36.72. Galapagos shares last traded at $37.02, with a volume of 28,071 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Galapagos from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

Galapagos Trading Up 7.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.05.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $163.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.88 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 27.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Galapagos NV will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galapagos

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in Galapagos by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,244,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,013,000 after buying an additional 513,915 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Galapagos by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,946,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,494,000 after buying an additional 50,156 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Galapagos by 2,065.1% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,165,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,660,000 after buying an additional 2,065,109 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Galapagos by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 880,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,808,000 after buying an additional 165,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Galapagos by 301.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 782,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,228,000 after buying an additional 587,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

