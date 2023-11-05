Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Shares Gap Up to $11.13

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.13, but opened at $12.03. Gates Industrial shares last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 205,730 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTES. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.39.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GTES

Gates Industrial Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $936.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.63 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 17,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $199,582,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,910.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gates Industrial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 787.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 207.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Gates Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.