GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.44.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GEHC shares. Argus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEHC
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies
GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %
NASDAQ GEHC opened at $71.57 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $87.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30.
GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.57%.
GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GE HealthCare Technologies
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.