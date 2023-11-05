GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.44.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GEHC shares. Argus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEHC. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $71.57 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $87.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

