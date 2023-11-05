Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Rating Increased to Buy at Guggenheim

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $142.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.09.

Generac Stock Up 5.6 %

Generac stock opened at $104.92 on Friday. Generac has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.40.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,461,418.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,461,418.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,768. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Generac

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Generac by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Generac by 85.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Generac by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Generac by 45.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

