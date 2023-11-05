General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer cut shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 379,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220,210 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 27,468 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in General Electric by 33.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE opened at $108.92 on Friday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

