Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

Shares of ROCK opened at $66.24 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.71. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,026,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,279,000 after purchasing an additional 620,995 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 630.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after buying an additional 203,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,673,000 after buying an additional 141,780 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $5,777,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,077,000 after buying an additional 119,766 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.