Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Shares of ROCK opened at $66.24 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.71. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.
