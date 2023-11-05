Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) PT Raised to C$26.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GEI. Atb Cap Markets raised Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. ATB Capital upgraded Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.25.

Shares of GEI opened at C$20.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.85. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$18.45 and a one year high of C$25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 306.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of C$2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

