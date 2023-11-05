Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Gilat Satellite Networks has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $67.59 million for the quarter.

GILT stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $7.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 2,001.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GILT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

