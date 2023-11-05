Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Gilat Satellite Networks has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $67.59 million for the quarter.
Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Up 2.1 %
GILT stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $7.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64 and a beta of 0.62.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on GILT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.
