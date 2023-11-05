Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock’s previous close.

GIL has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank set a $36.50 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.77.

GIL opened at $33.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $34.33.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $840.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.03 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 24.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth $34,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth about $1,608,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 97.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 120.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

