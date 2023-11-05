Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) PT Raised to $37.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.77.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average is $29.93. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $34.33.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $840.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 10,662,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $343,767,000 after buying an additional 2,060,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,337,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth about $54,247,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 115.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,775 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 85.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,191,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

