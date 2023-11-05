Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) PT Raised to $37.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank set a $36.50 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.77.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $840.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.03 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 24.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.