Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 159,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 102,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $80.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.41 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 375.48% and a negative return on equity of 66.58%. Analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $65,511.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,014,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,645,410.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $65,511.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,014,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,645,410.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,394,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,342,242.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,182,102 shares of company stock valued at $22,437,882 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

