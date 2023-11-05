Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Glatfelter Trading Up 6.4 %
Glatfelter stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $75.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.77. Glatfelter has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $4.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75.
Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $357.01 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 9.07%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLT. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Glatfelter during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.
