Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Glatfelter stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $75.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.77. Glatfelter has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $4.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $357.01 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 9.07%.

In other Glatfelter news, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P bought 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,100,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P purchased 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,101,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,935,540. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 996,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,800 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLT. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Glatfelter during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

