Global Net Lease (GNL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Global Net Lease to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Global Net Lease Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $8.75 on Friday. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $913.76 million, a P/E ratio of -19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35.
Global Net Lease Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.354 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -322.72%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GNL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th.
About Global Net Lease
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. They are focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
