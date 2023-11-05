Global Net Lease (GNL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Global Net Lease to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Net Lease Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $8.75 on Friday. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $913.76 million, a P/E ratio of -19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.354 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -322.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Net Lease

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 232.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 76.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. They are focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

