GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GDDY. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $85.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.74. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $85.78.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $834,931.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,962,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $834,931.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,962,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $232,775.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,861,030.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,524 shares of company stock valued at $3,428,098 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 2,113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

