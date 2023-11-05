GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Up 11.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) shot up 11.7% on Friday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $84.37 and last traded at $84.00. 1,151,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,379,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.19.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GDDY. Barclays decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.75.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $25,160.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,519.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $232,775.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,861,030.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $25,160.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,519.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,524 shares of company stock valued at $3,428,098 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,233 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,118 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $116,303,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth $60,668,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.74.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a net margin of 7.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

