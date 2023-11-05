GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Trading Up 11.7% After Analyst Upgrade

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $84.37 and last traded at $84.00. Approximately 1,151,546 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,379,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.19.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.75.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $834,931.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,716 shares in the company, valued at $12,962,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 5,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $387,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,742,567.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Roger Chen sold 11,125 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $834,931.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,962,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,524 shares of company stock worth $3,428,098. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,934,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,486,000 after purchasing an additional 85,212 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 15.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter worth about $939,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 106.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 113,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,514,000 after buying an additional 58,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 494.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.90.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. Analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

