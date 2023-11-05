Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Up to $3.38

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.38, but opened at $3.61. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 414,792 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on GOL. Citigroup lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.20 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.50 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.34.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $893.36 million, a P/E ratio of -59.49, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,141.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 330,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 303,682 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 925.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 301,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 272,388 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 233,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

