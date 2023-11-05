Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GDEN

Golden Entertainment Trading Up 16.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $36.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average is $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 86.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 561.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.