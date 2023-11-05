Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GDEN
Golden Entertainment Trading Up 16.0 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Entertainment
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 86.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 561.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Golden Entertainment Company Profile
Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Entertainment
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.