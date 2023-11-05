GoPro (GPRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $241.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.85 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. On average, analysts expect GoPro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $432.21 million, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. GoPro has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $6.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76.

In other news, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 7,571 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $27,785.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 105,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,698.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GoPro by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of GoPro by 644.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of GoPro by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPRO. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GoPro from $4.60 to $4.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

