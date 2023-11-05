Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $138.49 and last traded at $135.03, with a volume of 33356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.80.

LOPE has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Grand Canyon Education

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

Institutional Trading of Grand Canyon Education

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $281,875.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,503.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $59,043.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $281,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,503.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,650,000 after purchasing an additional 43,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,975,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,522 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 2.1% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,909,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,094,000 after purchasing an additional 38,452 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,147,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,747,000 after buying an additional 74,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,881,000 after buying an additional 41,102 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.18.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $210.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.