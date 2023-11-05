Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

GTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Gray Television from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gray Television in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 219.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 460.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Gray Television during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $741.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.17 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.43%. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gray Television will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

