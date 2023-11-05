Griffin Securities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Griffin Securities reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for NOV in a report released on Wednesday, November 1st. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for NOV’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

NOV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NOV from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on NOV in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.07.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.87. NOV has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $24.83.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. NOV had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

