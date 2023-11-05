Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.
Grifols Stock Up 3.0 %
Institutional Trading of Grifols
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Grifols by 8.6% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,522,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,440,000 after acquiring an additional 597,905 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in Grifols by 8.4% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,791,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,574,000 after buying an additional 216,200 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grifols by 260.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Grifols by 33.4% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 10,293,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,863,000 after buying an additional 2,576,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Grifols by 59.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.
About Grifols
Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Grifols
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.