Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Grifols stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Grifols has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Grifols by 8.6% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,522,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,440,000 after acquiring an additional 597,905 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in Grifols by 8.4% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,791,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,574,000 after buying an additional 216,200 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grifols by 260.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Grifols by 33.4% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 10,293,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,863,000 after buying an additional 2,576,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Grifols by 59.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

