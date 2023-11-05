Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Investec upgraded Haleon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haleon presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. Haleon has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $9.05.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Haleon will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

