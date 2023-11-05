Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $18.80, but opened at $20.25. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares last traded at $20.55, with a volume of 397,478 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 282.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 15.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.46. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a current ratio of 20.65.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Chuslo purchased 5,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $104,650.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,921.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Charles Melko purchased 2,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $42,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,563 shares in the company, valued at $479,238.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo acquired 5,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $104,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,921.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 22,025 shares of company stock valued at $458,814. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Stories

