Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HLIT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Harmonic stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.75 and a beta of 0.90. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Harmonic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Harmonic by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Harmonic by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in Harmonic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 150,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Harmonic by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

