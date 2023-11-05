Harmony Biosciences’ (HRMY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $72.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Harmony Biosciences from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.43.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.26. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.83 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Harmony Biosciences’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 20.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,802,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,685,000 after purchasing an additional 829,234 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 891,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,367,000 after buying an additional 791,370 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $26,758,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $15,336,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth $15,368,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

