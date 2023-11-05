Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Raymond James

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HRMY. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $72.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.43.

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.26.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $43,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 95.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

