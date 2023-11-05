HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $58.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CYTK. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.29.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYTK

Cytokinetics Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.63. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.63.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 million. The company’s revenue was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $192,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,924.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $192,760.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,924.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $89,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,497,055.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,020 shares of company stock worth $2,833,760 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,362,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,114,000 after purchasing an additional 736,791 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,991,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $484,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,114 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,526,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,862,000 after acquiring an additional 983,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,091,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,087,000 after acquiring an additional 337,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 126.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,678,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,881 shares during the period.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.